Judith "Judy" Jackson

FARIBAULT — Judy Jackson, age 82, of Faribault, passed away on May 10, 2023, at Homestead Hospice in Owatonna, following a long battle with cancer. Services will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service.

Service information

May 18
Visitation
Thursday, May 18, 2023
12:30PM-1:30PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
May 18
Service
Thursday, May 18, 2023
1:30PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
