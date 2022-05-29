Joseph Velishek

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South to southeast winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These gusty winds will develop ahead of a
cold front. As the cold front moves through, be on the lookout
for severe storms later this afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
FARIBAULT, MN — Joseph G. Velishek, age 81, of Faribault, MN, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Owatonna Hospital following a brief illness.
Joseph George was born on March 27, 1941, in Kilkenny, MN, to Joseph and Theresa (Hauer) Velishek. He attended school in Montgomery. Joe was married to Theresa LaCanne on September 29, 1962. They farmed on the Velishek farm for 20 years, owned T.J.'s Furniture in LeCenter for 13 years, and the Bargain Barn in Montgomery. Joe also worked at LaCanne's Marine for 10 years. Theresa preceded him in death on February 1, 1997. Later he was united in marriage to Shelley Sterling on March 10, 2004. Joe enjoyed camping, finding bargains at garage sales, scenic drives, traveling to many destinations throughout the world, but most of all he treasured the time with his family. Joe's faith was extremely important to him, and he often prayed the Rosary.
He is survived by his wife, Shelley Velishek; children, Alan Velishek (Roxie), Julie Prchal (Joe), Lisa Zoubek (Steve), Joseph R. Velishek (Angie), and Renee Chadderdon (Michael); stepson, Scott Sterling; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, LaVina Hasher, Roger Velishek (Randee), Frank Velishek (Sharon), Jerry Velishek (Emily), Wayne Velishek (Tracy), Randy Velishek (Wanda), Cindy Michel (Bob), and Susan Amadick; siblings-in-law, Lowell Johnson, Mary Kay Velishek, and Tom Kelly; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Theresa Velishek; stepson, Steven Sterling; parents, Joseph and Theresa; siblings, MaryAnn Johnson, Janet Dahlen (Len), David Velishek, and Margie Kelly; and brothers-in-law, Bob Hasher, and Jeff Vang.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11:00 - 12:30 p.m.