FARIBAULT — Joseph R. Forcelle, age 81, of Faribault, MN, passed away July 5, 2022, at the Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, following a brief illness.
Joseph Raymond was born on June 8, 1941, in Faribault, MN, to Raymond and Marcella (Shevlin) Forcelle. He was raised in the Faribault area and served in the U.S. Army. Joe was married to Shirley Hullett on October 28, 1967, in Faribault. He worked as a truck driver for many years and then as a plant operator for Metropolitan Waste Commission. Throughout his lifetime, Joe always enjoyed helping on the farm. He also enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Forcelle; sons, Timothy Forcelle (Brenda), Cory Forcelle (Jackie), Brett Forcelle (Amy), and Jay Forcelle (Angela); grandchildren, Alexander, Joshua, Julianna, Adam, Mason, Riley, Anna, Michael, Arianna, and Jace; siblings, Joan Thompson (Wally), and Fern Forcelle; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marcella; and siblings, Mark Forcelle, Dianne Tousignant, Alan Forcelle, and Dale Forcelle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault, and on Tuesday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
