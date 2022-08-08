OSTEGO — Jordyn J. Hansen, age 21, of Ostego, MN, and formerly of Faribault, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022.
Jordyn John was born on August 24, 2000, in Faribault, MN to Janie Wroblewski and Darcy Hansen. Jordyn attended school in Faribault. Growing up he spent many hours at the lake, enjoying many watersports. He loved to be outdoors and had a great passion for BMX biking and longboarding. Jordyn would spend hours at the skatepark practicing with his BMX and was extremely talented.
He is survived by his mother, Janie Wroblewski (Jose Hernandez); his father, Darcy Hansen; siblings, Justine Hansen, Jasmine Hansen, and Jackson Hansen; maternal grandfather, John Wroblewski Sr.; paternal grandmother, Juanita Hansen; special uncle, John Wroblewski Jr. (Sara); aunts and uncle, Jenny Wroblewski, Jacqueline Wroblewski, and Lonnie Hansen; and many cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy Wroblewksi; and his paternal grandmother, Harold Hansen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault, with Rev. Paul Rieger, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home, 1725 Lyndale Ave. N., Faribault and on Friday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.