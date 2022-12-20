Jon Malek

TOWER — Jon Malek, 61, of Tower, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home.

To send flowers to the family of Malek Jon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 31
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 31, 2022
11:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments