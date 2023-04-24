MORRISTOWN — John W. Krause, age 91, of Morristown, died on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, Morristown.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, Morristown.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
John William Krause was born in Morristown to Paul and Elsie (Schmidtke) Krause on May 7, 1931. He was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Morristown and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Morristown in 1945. He then stayed home to help his dad with the farm work. From 1953 to 1955, he served in the U.S. Army infantry in Korea. Upon returning home, he met his future wife, Lavonne (Rottluff) of Blooming Prairie at a square dance club in Owatonna. They were married on August 11, 1956, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Hayfield and were blessed with four children. He was a dedicated dairy farmer until 1971 when the barn burned. He went to beef cattle and crop farming and at the same time he did corn shelling and combining for area farmers.
For several years John and Lavonne were members of the Faribo-Do-Si-Do Square Dance Club and members of Buckham West Senior Center. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 149 and served as a commander in 1991 and 1992. He also served on the church finance board, chairman and several other offices. He was an active member of the North Morristown Community Club, ran a novelty stand with his wife on the 4th of July and giving children rides on his barrel carts. From 1997-2009, John and Lavonne spend part of their winters traveling to Arizona, California and Nevada visiting their children and seeing the sites of the West. John also served on the Rice County ASC and was employed part-time by Highway AG and Barnettt Brothers Construction of Morristown, Green Giant of Montgomery and after retiring from farming, Wal-Mart of Faribault.
John is survived by his wife, Lavonne; sons, James Krause of Morristown, Richard Krause of Cheyenne, WY, Mark Krause of Morristown; daughter, Laurie (Kevin) Rymer; grandsons, Josh Rymer and Derek (Charlene) Rymer; great grandson, Dawson Rymer all of Mesa, AZ; sisters, Lois Wippich of Vergus and Mildred Krause of Owatonna; nephew, nieces, cousins and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Reverend E.R. Wippich; nephew-in-law, Alan Smith and childhood buddy, Herb Saemrow.
