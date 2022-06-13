LONSDALE, MN — John Joseph "Jack" Skluzacek, age 76, passed away on June 5th, 2022 at his farm home near Lonsdale, MN.
John was born to John T. and Celia (Malecha) Skluzacek on January 21st,1946 at the Northfield hospital. John was the youngest of eight children and was loved by his siblings, Jeanette, Norbert, Loretta, Bernadine, Adrian, Valeria, and Sr. Marilyn OP.
John attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic grade school in Lonsdale. He then went to high school at Bethlehem Academy in Faribault, MN and graduated in 1964. After graduation he joined the US Army Reserves in which he served from 1964 to 1970 and was honorably discharged in 1972.
On September 4th, 1967 John was united in marriage to Jane Schweiss at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Fairfax, MN. They were married for 54 years and lived on a farm near Lonsdale, where they raised four children Dawn, Carla, Patrick, and Andy. John loved farming; he milked dairy cows for 30 years and in 1994 he sold the dairy herd and focused on cash cropping. John was well known in the community for his singing. He loved to sing Johnny Cash songs and his favorite song to sing was "Ring of Fire." He was a member of the American Legion Post 586 in Lonsdale. He also enjoyed day trips, and his favorite little saying was "Jack does all the work and John pays all the bills."
John is survived by his wife, Jane Skluzacek of Lonsdale; and his four children, Dawn (Eric) Matatics of Scranton, PA; Carla Rustin of Mesa, AZ; Patrick (Carmen) Skluzacek of Blaine, MN; and Andy (Jill) Skluzacek of New Prague. John is also survived by his five grandchildren, Tyler (Lauren) Skluzacek of Oak Lawn, IL; Zachary Skluzacek of Minneapolis, MN; Dakota Skluzacek of New Prague; Cody Skluzacek of New Prague; and Cecilia "Ceci" Matatics of Scranton, PA. John was looking forward to his first great grandchild, coming soon to Tyler and Lauren Skluzacek in July.
He is survived by siblings, Bernadine (Robert) Bissonette of Mapleton, MN; Valeria (Bob) McHale of Woodstock, VA; sister-in-law, Eleanor Skluzacek of Lonsdale; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, John T. and Celia Skluzacek; his siblings, Norbert and Adrian Skluzacek; Jeanette Sticha; Loretta Hauer; Sr. Marilyn Skluzacek OP; as well as brothers-in-law, Bohumil Sticha; Rudy Hauer; and sister-in-law, Marion L. Skluzacek.
Visitation is on Monday, June 20th from 4-8 p.m. and at 10-10:45 a.m. on June 21st at White's Funeral Home in Lonsdale. Mass will be held Tuesday, June 21st at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lonsdale with Fr. Michael Miller officiating the ceremony. The burial will follow at the Calvary Cemetery in Lonsdale. John will be greatly missed by family and friends. God bless you all for your kind words, thoughts, and prayers at this time of sorrow. No individual acknowledgements will be sent. Online condolences may be given at www.whitefuneralhomes.com.