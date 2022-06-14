FARIBAULT — John Jay Stone Jr., 72, Faribault, MN passed away on June 10, 2022 surrounded in love by his family at home. John was born on July 24, 1949 to Sophie and John Stone Sr. in Ponsford, MN. He grew up in the Ponsford area with eleven siblings and graduated from Park Rapids High School.
Dad was a proud member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe and shared many stories in the past few years about his life that we had not heard before. He told stories about his life adventures from childhood, teen and his adult life. He talked of his grandparents and being raised in the traditional Ojibwe way of life. He shared that he was baptized in the Catholic faith. He walked two roads in life with his spirituality. There is no doubt Dad lived his life to the fullest.
Dad was a man full of spunk and sometimes a little spit and vinegar. He said whatever was on his mind. You never knew what off the wall remark you were going to hear. Many times, we would shake our heads and say "Dad, you can't say that". One of his greatest personality traits was his sense of humor. He could make the worst situation into one of the best with his wit and jokes. He was the best dad, who loved and cherished his family. He could talk to you for hours and tell you the greatest stories. He loved watching Law & Order, listening to 60's classic rock, fishing, and low riders. He was always scheming to get to the casino somehow. He always knew the best scenic route that just happened to go by a casino on the way home.
Dad was a hard worker who loved to travel. His greatest adventures happened while he worked as an over the road truck driver. He did this for many years and still talked about it until the last days of his life. His greatest treasures in life were his three girls - Josie-O, Shmodie and Baby J.
We know he is living his best ghost life, driving a big rig and eating his beloved White Castle burgers as he pulls into the next Casino looking for Lady Luck.
John is survived by his three daughters: Josephine (Shawn), Jodi (Karl) and Juliette and his ex-wife/partner in crime, Jane. Grandchildren: Eyshigun (Sativa), Micah, Jacob, Matthew, Mayanah, Ullr, Buggy, Skadi, Bailey, Tristan and Logan. Great-Granddaughter, Indika Rose and one new greatgrandchild on the way. His sister, Pauline (Kurt), and brother, Merlin Stone and many nieces and nephews.
Family that John joins include his parents; Sophie and John Sr; his sisters and brothers: Geraldine, Betty, Seraphine, Darlene, Bernadine, Maxine, Irene, William, and Marvin.
Dad's last advice was "never use hodge podge and never let them use that damn CPR machine on you!"
In honor and respect of John's last wishes, a service and wake will not take place.