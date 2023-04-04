JoAnn Verdev

MORRISTOWN — JoAnn C. (Cate) Verdev, age 90, of Morristown, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Foxdale Senior Living, Waseca, surrounded by family.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Minnesota... Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. .Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 897.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 898.1 feet on 10/06/2019. &&
MORRISTOWN — JoAnn C. (Cate) Verdev, age 90, of Morristown, died on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Foxdale Senior Living, Waseca, surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be at Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Elden Eklund, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service on Monday.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
JoAnn, the daughter of Noland "Jack" and Charlotte (Bitker) Cate was born July 7, 1932, in Faribault. She married Victor Verdev on October 1, 1971, at the Little Brown Church in Iowa. JoAnn was formerly employed by S&L Clothiers, JC Penney and later built the Riverview Mobile Home Court in Morristown with her husband, Victor. She enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time with her family, ceramics, painting, gardening, working in the yard, reading, and helping others. JoAnn was an active member of Peace United Methodist Church, Morristown.
She is survived by her children, Mary (and Rick) Feucht of Ada, OK, Steve (and Sheila) Willing of Morristown, Laurie Goodnough of New Richland, and Michael (and Betty) Willing of Darwin; six grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; brother, Allen "Bob" (and Raul) Cate of Balch Springs, TX; sister, Evie (and Elmer) Schmidthuber of Owatonna; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor; her parents, Jack and Charlotte; siblings, Richard "Dick", Louis "Bud", Delores, Arlene, Jim, her twin brother, Joe; and the father of her children, Donald Willing.
In lieu of flowers, JoAnn requested donations be made to local animal rescues or veteran associations.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice, the staff at Foxdale Senior Living, Pastor Elden Eklund, neighbors and friends.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.