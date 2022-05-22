WATERVILLE — Joan M. Glende, age 89 of Waterville, died on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Traditions of Waterville.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Canice Catholic Church, Kilkenny on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Tom Niehaus officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 26th from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Joan Marie, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Hackett) Farnen, was born January 24, 1933 in Faribault. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy in 1951. Joan married Donald Glende on October 15, 1955. She was previously employed with NSP of Waterville and E.F. Johnson of Waseca. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Kilkenny and the St. Canice Rosary Society. Joan was affectionately known as Grandma Sugar by relatives and friends.
She is survived by six children, James (and Mary Lou) Glende of Waterville, Thomas Glende of Waterville, Catherine (and Jeffrey) Hebert of Waterville, Kenneth (and Theresa) Glende of Faribault, David Glende of Waterville and Deborah (and Richard) Gregor of Waterville; 18 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and one on the way; nieces; nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald in 2018 and her sister, Margaret Rinehart.
Special thank you to the staff of Traditions of Waterville and St. Croix Hospice.