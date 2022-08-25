FARIBAULT, MN — Jim Furlong, age 63 of Faribault, MN, passed away on August 23, 2022. James Christopher Furlong was born on August 31, 1958 to Donald and Anne (Bartecki) Furlong. Jim graduated from Austin High School in 1976, after which he went on to study Business Administration at Bemidji State University. He absolutely loved his college years where he was known as "Footie" and met lifelong friends. It was at BSU where he met Colleen Henderson. They married in 1988 and have two children, Christen and Tom. After graduating from Bemidji State in 1981, Jim landed his first sales job, kicking off a long career in the industrial sales of adhesives, coatings, and sealants.
Jim loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling with his brother, his friends, and his kids. His favorite days were spent at the family cabin on Fowl Lake, his cabin on French Lake, and the many vacations he took with family and friends. In 2018, he realized his dream of being a Floridian when he and Colleen purchased their winter home in Cape Coral, FL. Jim was an amazing dad who was always there for his kids. He had an infectious personality that drew everyone in and made them smile and laugh. He always made an impact. Jim is survived by his wife, Colleen Furlong; his children, Christen Furlong of Minneapolis, Tom (Emily) Furlong of Burnsville, MN; grand-daughter Logan; sister, Barb (Mike) Baldwin of Prior Lake, MN, and by nieces, nephews, other relatives and so many dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Anne Furlong and his brother, Tom Furlong. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 30 at 1:00 PM CST at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 9600 163rd St. W, Lakeville, MN 55044. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at Noon. Live Stream will be available. Link will be added to this obituary. Online condolences at: www.whitefuneralhomes.com
