Jim Furlong

FARIBAULT, MN — Jim Furlong, age 63 of Faribault, MN, passed away on August 23, 2022. James Christopher Furlong was born on August 31, 1958 to Donald and Anne (Bartecki) Furlong. Jim graduated from Austin High School in 1976, after which he went on to study Business Administration at Bemidji State University. He absolutely loved his college years where he was known as "Footie" and met lifelong friends. It was at BSU where he met Colleen Henderson. They married in 1988 and have two children, Christen and Tom. After graduating from Bemidji State in 1981, Jim landed his first sales job, kicking off a long career in the industrial sales of adhesives, coatings, and sealants.

