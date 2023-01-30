Jeffrey Nelson

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
OWATONNA — Jeffrey E. Nelson of Owatonna passed away peacefully on January 29th, 2023, and will be remembered for his wittiness and sense of humor. He was 67 years old. The youngest of three children, Jeff was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1955 to Katharine (Bolton) and Robert Nelson. During his childhood years, Jeff enjoyed skateboarding and pole vaulting. When Jeff was a sophomore at Cedar Falls High School, he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Debra, whom he later married. After high school, Jeff moved to Tacoma, Washington; it was during this time that he united in marriage. In the late 1970s, Jeff returned to Cedar Falls to be near his family and eventually started a family of his own. Soon thereafter, in the mid-1980s, Jeff moved to Faribault, Minnesota. In Faribault, Jeff worked at various factories, including Genova, where he worked as a die setter for nearly a decade. He enjoyed the intricacies of machinery and had a brain for problem-solving. After residing in Faribault for many years, Jeff moved to Owatonna to be near his eldest daughter and her family.
Jeff loved life and everything about it. In his younger years, he enjoyed riding Harley Davidsons and would bring his daughters to school on his FLH (wearing helmets, of course!). Jeff also appreciated rock and roll, especially the Rolling Stones. He used to blast KQRS through his Bose speakers every morning, singing along to the tunes; Jeff had the best singing voice. In addition to music and motorcycles, Jeff liked fishing with his friends and grandchildren. He had many friends that he enjoyed spending time with, as he was friendly in nature. He was also an excellent cook and took pleasure in experimenting with recipes and cooking meals for his family; some of his favorite meals to cook included hot beef commercials and Minnesota stew. He was also known to make a mean grilled cheese and would often cook grilled cheeses for his children and their friends. Later in life, Jeff loved shooting Nerf guns with his great-grandchildren, who would call him “GG” (for great-grandpa). A man of many talents and interests, Jeff always found appreciation in life.
He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who has a great sense of humor and gentle kindness. Soft-spoken and witty, Jeff lived a life full of love and adventure. He genuinely made people feel good by loving them unconditionally and accepting them as they were. Jeff will also be remembered for his resilience and tenacity. A legend in his own right, he lived through not one, but two, cardiac arrests: one in 2017 and one in 2021 – each survival its own miracle. And those who knew Jeff were not surprised by this because his ability to push through adversity was just a part of who he was.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 47 years, Debra; his two daughters, Fawn (and Jake) Fuller of Owatonna and Fran (and Titus) Kennedy of Saint Paul; his two siblings, John (and Lise) Nelson of Moravia, Iowa, and Shelley (and Doug) Weltruski of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his grandchildren Nichelle (and Cory Rosacker), Josh, Jarod, and Katherine Fuller; great-grandchildren and playmates Grayson, Iris, and Osiris; and many nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed.
A celebration of Jeff’s life well lived will be taking place on Monday, February 6th, from 3-6 pm at the Crooked Pint Ale House located at 125 1st Ave NE, Faribault, MN. All are welcome to attend to join in celebrating Jeff’s life and his transition to the afterlife.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.