Jeffrey Nelson

OWATONNA — Jeffrey E. Nelson of Owatonna passed away peacefully on January 29th, 2023, and will be remembered for his wittiness and sense of humor. He was 67 years old. The youngest of three children, Jeff was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in 1955 to Katharine (Bolton) and Robert Nelson. During his childhood years, Jeff enjoyed skateboarding and pole vaulting. When Jeff was a sophomore at Cedar Falls High School, he met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Debra, whom he later married. After high school, Jeff moved to Tacoma, Washington; it was during this time that he united in marriage. In the late 1970s, Jeff returned to Cedar Falls to be near his family and eventually started a family of his own. Soon thereafter, in the mid-1980s, Jeff moved to Faribault, Minnesota. In Faribault, Jeff worked at various factories, including Genova, where he worked as a die setter for nearly a decade. He enjoyed the intricacies of machinery and had a brain for problem-solving. After residing in Faribault for many years, Jeff moved to Owatonna to be near his eldest daughter and her family.

