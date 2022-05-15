Jeanette June Borth

FARIBAULT — Jeanette J. Borth, age 94, of Faribault, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at New Perspective Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 10:30 am. The Reverend Paul Rieger will officiate. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Jeanette June, the daughter of Samuel and Neta (Stark) Froehlich was born June 22, 1927, in Spencer Brook Township. She attended country school in Elk River and graduated from Stewart High School. Jeanette later attended one year of accounting school. After accounting school, she worked as a secretary at Fairfax Creamery where she met Norman. She married Norman A. Borth on August 14,1948 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Fairfax. They made their home in Prairieville and later moved to Faribault. Jeanette waitressed for a few years before working at Jerome Foods. She was active with Bible Study and Ladies Aid at Trinity Lutheran Church. Jeanette enjoyed playing scrabble and cards, embroidery and quilting.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Charles (and Deb) Borth of Faribault, David (and Mary) Borth of Mankato, Wanda Almendinger of Dundas, Bonnie (and Gordy) Elliott of Peterson, and Norma (and Keven) Evenson of Deer River; grandchildren, Charlene (and Kurt) Hildebrandt, Danielle (and John) Krenik, Sarah (and Jeremiah) Flynn, Jenny Borth, Chris (and Andy) Cowdin, Rose Borth, Tim Almendinger, Joy Almendinger (and Scott), Jeffrey (and Stephanie) Almendinger, Matt (and Kayla) Elliott, David (and Ashlee) Elliott, Natalie Elliott, Jamie (and Jim) Johnson, Cassie (and Josh) Brase, Jake (and Mandie) Evenson; 28 great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Neta Froehlich; husband, Norman; great grandson, Jeffrey Jr Almendinger; brothers, Victor, Samuel Jr, Gerhardt, Ferris, Alvin and Melancthon Froehlich.