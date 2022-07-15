Jean Ann Martineau

MEQUON — (nee Palmer) Peacefully passed away on July 13, 2022, at the age of 73. Beloved wife of Tom Martineau. Loving mother of T.J. (Candice) Martineau, Nicholas Martineau, and Amy (Rowe) Lennon. Proud grandmother of Robbie, Ellie, and Thomas. Cherished sister of Janet (Jim) Pugh and Susan (Kevin) Grover. Predeceased in death by her parents, Ralph and Marilyn Palmer and her dear sister, Lynne. Further survived by numerous good friends and relatives.
Jean was born in Faribault, MN, and graduated from Faribault High School. She attended Waldorf College, where she met her future husband Thomas Jennings Martineau. Jean graduated from Bethesda School of Practical Nursing in St. Paul, MN in 1969. In 1970, her and Tom were married. Jean had a wonderful and fulfilling career as a pediatric nurse in Milwaukee, WI.
Per Jean's request, no funeral services will be held. Special thanks to Azura Fox Point for their attentive, loving care and Jean's very faithful group of close friends.
