Janna Lea Thompson

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA — Janna Lea Thompson, one of Australia's most distinguished philosophers, died on 24 June, 2022, only a few months after being diagnosed with multiple brain tumors. She was, at least, able in her final months to spend time with her sister, who visited from Canada; to attend the Adelaide Arts Festival; and to arrange for the publication of a novel she had finished writing. (The novel - Lockdown - was one of three featuring elderly female detectives, one of them a retired philosopher, that she had written to entertain herself during the Covid-19 lockdowns.) She was, fortunately, largely free of physical suffering throughout the period of medical treatment that followed her diagnosis and remained characteristically cognitively sharp until the final couple of days, which were mostly spent in peaceful drug-induced sleep.

To plant a tree in memory of Janna Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments