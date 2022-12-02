FARIBAULT — Janice A. Drache, age 83, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at her home following an extended illness.
Janice Ann was born on August 23, 1939, in Faribault, MN, to Adolph and Verena (Schweisthal) Friesen. She was united in marriage to Eugene "Gene" Drache on April 6, 1962, in Fort Polk, LA. Janice worked at the Faribault Woolen Mill for 27 years and was the "demo lady" at HyVee in Faribault for 12 years. She loved to visit with people in the store as she offered food samples to them. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, and loved to bake, especially breads. Most of all, Janice cherished the time with her family and caring for her grandbabies.
She is survived by her children, Annette (Mark) Petersen, Ramona (Rick) Krenske, Mark (Ann) Drache, Brian (Sandy) Drache, and Scott Drache (Amy Spence); 12 grandchildren, Nicole (Nicholas), Elizabeth (Jesse), Brandon (Heather), Jennifer (Cory), Zachary (Christa), Ashley, Amber, Megan, Alyssa (Devon), Kayla, Brianna, and Makenzie; 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Janet Pumper, and Noreen Giefer; sister-in-law, Barb Friesen; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; parents, Adolph and Verena; and brother, Gerald Friesen Sr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 530 4th St. NW, Faribault, with Rev. Jesse Krusemark, officiating. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault. Visitation will be held on Monday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
