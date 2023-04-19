STILLWATER — Janet C. Misgen, age 88, of Stillwater (formerly Shieldsville), MN, passed peacefully April 13, 2023, at The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale, MN.
Janet Claire was born on July 24, 1934, in Faribault, MN, to Leonard and Camilla (Fox) Murphy. She graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1951 and Cardinal Stritch College in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry. Janet was united in marriage to Richard Misgen on September 13, 1958, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Faribault. She worked as a medical technologist, raised her three children, then was a senior health underwriter for Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance for 12 years. Janet was a Master Gardener in Rice County and served on the State Board of Master Gardeners Association. She judged flowers at the Rice County Fair and many others in southern Minnesota. She and Richard enjoyed traveling to many farm auctions and antique shops to search for unique antiques to creatively display. Janet was the world's biggest Vikings fan for many years and loved watching birds. Janet spent countless hours tending to her ever-expanding gardens. She loved baking, canning and making jams/jellies. Most of all, Janet was very family centered, humble, service oriented, and loved to help others. She was a friend to all.
She is survived by her children, John Misgen (Sharon) of Scandia, Kathleen Dorwart (Andrew) of Stillwater, and Thomas Misgen (Rebecca) of Mercer, WI; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dorwart, Cassandra Bopp (Nathan), Michael Misgen, Matthew Dorwart, and Luke Dorwart; two great-grandchildren, Melanie Bopp and Gustavo Dorwart; sister, Jean Murphy; in-laws, Kathy Murphy, and Steve Judd; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Leonard and Camilla; sisters, Joan Remick, and Judy Judd; and brothers, James Murphy, and John Murphy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Patrick in Shieldsville, 7525 Dodd Road, Faribault, with Fr. Thomas Niehaus, pastor, officiating. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
