Janet Bauer

FARIBAULT — Janet L. Bauer, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at United Hospital, St. Paul.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ, Wheeling Township at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, with the Reverend Gary Liker officiating. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and at church one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Janet was born on March 1, 1956, to Paul John and Lois (Hafemeyer) Bauer. Born with cerebral palsy she persevered through many challengers that came easy to others. She learned to walk at the famous Sister Kenney Rehabilitation Institute. She attended Nerstrand grade school and graduated from Faribault Senior High School with the class of 1975. Growing up on the family farm, she enjoyed petting all the animals and in later years, she loved Gator rides to see how everything was growing. She loved to get out and about, especially to ride her three-wheeled bike around. Janet always had a couple books in hand, as reading was her passion, and in her spare time, she liked to journal. She was employed by Cedar Valley Services in Owatonna for many years.
Faith and family were most important to Janet. She was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ and frequently attended services at St. Luke's Church in Faribault. She studied the Bible with great interest and even completed a biblical course. Janet never could get enough of family, always pestering when the next gathering or reunion would be, because she wasn't going to miss it! She enjoyed her housemates and caregivers at Knocktura and previously at Guest House; they were her second family and home. Janet loved going out to eat with family and friends; her favorite treats were brownies, carrot bars, spice cake and her mother's famous sweet rolls.
She is survived by her mother, Lois Bauer; siblings, Marlys (and Richard) Anderson, Kathryn (and Richard) Sohre and Brian (and Gayle) Bauer; nieces and nephews, Megan (and Paul) Wood, Tyler (and Lindsey) Anderson, Jill (and Chas) Jacobson, Julie Sohre (and fiancé, Charlie Broback), Jay Sohre (and special friend, Sarah Conlon), Matt (and Kacie) Bauer and Luke Bauer; and great nieces and nephews, Silas Wood, Lexi Anderson and Kaia Bauer.
Janet was preceded in death by her father, Paul John Bauer; grandparents, John and Nora Bauer, Reinhart and Minnie Hafemeyer, godfather, Luverne Hafemeyer, godmother, Grace Bauer and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute Fund or a charity of your choice. But most of all be kind to yourself and all others today, tomorrow, and always!
