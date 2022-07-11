FARIBAULT — James R. Bahe, age 85, of Faribault, MN, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Three Links Care Center in Northfield following an extended illness.
James Roger was born on January 17, 1937, in St. Paul, MN, to Roger and Cordula (Ruhland) Bahe. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School with the class of 1954. Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958, stationed for three years in France during the Korean War. Following the military, he went to diesel mechanics school in Fargo and worked briefly at Malt-O-Meal in Northfield. He was united in marriage to Pamela Jo Hall for 15 years and they were later divorced. For 36 years he worked at Sheldahl in Northfield as a materials engineer technician. On January 21, 2012, he was married to Mary Ann (Matthies) Thompson. Jim was an avid reader and always educated himself watching many documentaries, YouTube videos, and taking notes in his always present pocket notebook. Most of all, Jim was a man of great faith, reading the Bible often and religiously attending daily Mass. Jim and Mary Ann travelled on many vacations with siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Thompson; step-children, Andrea Nickerson (Clinton), Scott Hall (Carma), April Bendt (Kyle), and Dawn Jandro (Jim); step-grandchildren, Aja, Elijah, Chris, Madeliene, Michael, Connor, Jacob, Sam, and Abby; siblings, Carole Ferrier (Clayton), Conrad Bahe (Ardyce), John Bahe (Debra), Frank Bahe (Ronna), and Patti Blow (Scott Hanks); siblings-in-law, Clifford Chester, and Dick Matthies (Sandy), Joann Murphy (Dan Long), Larry Matthies, Jan Odegard (Larry), and Dale Matthies (Deb); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Cordula; sister, Marjorie Chester; step-grandson, Dillon Bendt; parents-in-law, Ronald and Josephine Matthies; and brother-in-law, Michael Matthies.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery in Faribault, with military honors provided by the Rice County Central Veterans Association. Visitation will be held on Thursday for one hour prior to the services at the church.
