James P. Spellman

MORRISTOWN — James Patrick 'Jim' Spellman, age 80, of Morristown, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus - Rochester.
Funeral services will be held at First Baptist Church, Faribault on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Ernest Schmidt officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Morristown American Legion, Post #149. Interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
James Patrick Spellman entered this world on March 14, 1942. He was born in Painesville, Ohio to Harold and Marguerite (Grande) Spellman. James Spellman was a student at Riverside High School in Painesville. He excelled in sports where he was awarded a scholarship for football and achieved All Ohio as a Linebacker. He would meet his future wife while attending school, and after graduating high school James Spellman chose to enlist in the Army and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg North Carolina on the 28th of December 1962. He was married to Sandra Marquard the 1st of June 1963.
James Spellman was a hardworking man and after honorable discharge on the 27th of December 1965 as CoA 82nd Airborne, 3d US ARMY, became an entrepreneur and successful auctioneer specializing in antique bottles and glass. Jim and Sandy as they are known to friends and family would raise their children in Ohio. He was a trouble lineman for Cleveland Electric Illuminating Co. In 1981 he was called by God to the ministry and was ordained as a Reverend. He served as a Church Planter, Missionary, and Pastor to the Deaf the remainder of his working career.
During his travels and service in different churches he studied theology and earned his Masters in Theology. He retired in 2008 in Morristown, Minnesota where he lived with his wife Sandra. He peacefully passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6th, 2022 with his wife and family beside him. He is survived by his wife, Sandra and his three daughters, Samantha Spellman (Ryan Thornhill), Zoe Spellman (David Johnson), and Augusta Spellman (Andrew Johnson); one sister, Jacqualine (Nicholas) Panich and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Virgil Blane Spellman and two sisters, Delores Spellman and Caroline Ward.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's honor may be directed to the Morristown American Legion, Post #149.
