FARIBAULT — James P. "Jim" Glynn, age 95, of Faribault, MN, passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at his home following an extended illness.
James Patrick was born on June 6, 1927, in Tyler, MN, to Earl and Louise (Dressen) Glynn. He graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1945 and worked at Lehman Woodcraft. Jim served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the South Pacific and was the final member of the Last Man's Club. He was united in marriage to Patricia Merrill on November 15, 1947. She preceded him in death on October 21, 2004. Later Jim was married to Donna Lindholm (Johnson) on March 12, 2009. After his service in the Navy, he returned to work at Lehman Woodcraft and bought the business in 1949 with partners, Howard Seifert and Bob Jandro, renaming it Southern Minnesota Woodcraft. Over the years he bought out his partners and later sold the business in 1999. Jim was a very talented craftsman and skilled at architectural woodcraft. His work is present throughout the community and on display at the Rice County Historical Society, where he built the "Main Street". He built and repaired wooden boats, airplanes, and cars, loved to fish, was an avid collector, and was an accomplished pilot. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43, American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, the Faribault Pilots Association, Faribault Rifle & Pistol Club, Faribault Contractors Association, and the Faribault Lions Club.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Glynn; children, Dianne Lockerby (Dwight), Patrick Glynn (Adele), and Julie Schema (Anthony); eight grandchildren, Saul Lockerby (Sarah), Kristen Jorgensen (Trevor), Jackie Nielsen (Patrick), Jason Glynn (Cassie), Heather Rasmussen (James), Brian Schema (Melissa), Jacob Schema (Becky), and Joe Schema (Hilary); 18 great grandchildren; step-children, Susan Bartz (Greg), Marcia Bettenhausen (Greg), Cynthia Peters (Bill), and Christopher Lindholm (Kristin); eight step-grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren and one on the way; sisters-in-law, Elaine Glynn and Elaine McDonald; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents, Earl and Louise; sister, Geraldine Caron (Cyril); and brother, Dennis Glynn.
