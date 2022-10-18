FARIBAULT — James M. "Louie" Jeno, age 56, of Faribault, MN, passed away October 16, 2022, at his home by French Lake.
Louie was born on October 6, 1966 in Faribault, MN to Richard and Barbara (Enbom) Jeno, and grew up on the family farm outside of Lonsdale. Louie was self employed as a body man and loved working on cars. He worked for several businesses in the area and spent over 30 years working with DeGroot's Sales and Service. He loved working and riding his motorcycle. He would do anything for anyone no questions asked.
He is survived by his siblings, Lynn and Dan Hall, Tom and Cathy Jeno, Todd and Tsion Jenon, Julie and Nathan Tupa and Mark and Emily Jeno; by his special friend, Cricket Holden and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Barbara; sisters, Catherine Jeno and Martha Dopp; and brothers, Charles, Anthony, and Matthew.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m.
