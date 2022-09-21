FARIBAULT — James "Jim" Schmidtke, age 83, of Faribault died on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center after a sudden illness.
James Earl Schmidtke was born on August 10, 1939 to Erwin and Eva (Rosenau) Schmidtke in Faribault, Minnesota. He joined the United States Army during high school in 1957 where he obtained his GED and retired August 10, 1999 with over 42 years service in the United States Army and United States Army Reserve.
On July 14, 1961, James married Carolyn Buck in Austin, MN. They spent their first few years married in Denver, Colorado and then returned to Minnesota residing in Faribault since 1967. Carolyn preceded him in death on August 29, 2016. James was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as an usher before his initial illness in November 2020.
James previously was employed at the Faribault State Hospital, Despatch Industries in Lakeville for over 33 years and after retirement, he delivered automotive parts for Auto Value in Faribault.
He enjoyed bow hunting, going to auctions, gardening, biking, walking, playing bingo, camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is survived his five children, Teri (and Mike) Kerber of St. George, UT, Kris Betlewski of Houston, TX, Lori (Roger) Mullenberg, Tim Schmidtke and Sarah (Jason) Miles all of Faribault. Eight grandchildren, Stephanie, Brianna, Ashley, George, Olivia, Bryce, Jennifer and Derek; former daughter in law, Lisa; two siblings, David (and Terry) Schmidtke, Diane Schmidtke (and Dick Prokopec); in-laws Phil (and Cindy) Buck, Joel Buck, Jim (and Pam) Buck and Carol Buck and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, his wife Carolyn, siblings, Norbert (and Anita) Schmidtke, Donald Schmidtke, Irene (and Gerald) Fritsche, Gerald Schmidtke, LeRoy (and Jean) Schmidtke, Patricia Voelker and Brenda Budde; brother-in-law, Paul Buck; grandsons Brandyn Hildebrandt and Scott Kerber.
Special thanks to Father Henry Doyle, the Caregivers at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center, The Emeralds at Faribault, Milestone Senior Living and Stephanie Arendt, N.P.
Memorial services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault with military rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church in Faribault.
