James Dennis Jim Huber

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS — James "Jim" Dennis Huber, age 80, of Inver Grove Heights, MN, formerly of Faribault, died on WednesdayFeb. 22, 2023. Jim was born in St. Paul, MN on April 25, 1942. He was the son of Frank and Hazel (Perry) Huber, themiddle child of seven. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1960. He married Janet Augusta Johnson,the love of his life, on June 2, 1963 while both attended the University of Minnesota.Jim often spoke ofhow grateful he was for the love and support of his extended family while attending the U of MN andtraveling home to the Aitkin area.He graduated fromthe U of MN in 1966 with a Bachelor of Sciencefrom the College of Education. He later went on to get a Master of Arts for Teachers of Mathematicsfrom the University of Montana in 1974.Jim and Jan had four children that they raised in Faribault where he taught mathematics at the juniorand senior high schools. While teaching in Faribault he was an assistant coach with the wrestling teamand took the team to the Minnesota state tournament. He also served on the NEA teachers unionboard. Jim was a life-long educator admired by many students and colleagues. His commitment tolearning inspired and helped many. He volunteered his time tutoring both his students and his family. Jim started the first computer lab at the junior high school. He retired from Faribault in 2000 at whichtime Jim and Jan moved to Inver Grove Heights. Due to his love for teaching and mathematics hereturned as a part time teacher at Burnsville High School and Inver Grove Heights Community College. In2001 he was chosen to be the Grand Marshall of the Faribault high school homecoming parade. Jim was active in his faith and church; he taught Sunday School, served as a chaperone on church youthtrips; made a mission trip to Tanzania and volunteered with Feed My Starving Children for many years. Jim had a commitment and love for family. He enjoyed summer camping and traveling with family tomany states; his goal was to "hit" every state, even if it was just a drive-thru. After his belovedgranddaughter was born he was able to share his love of camping with her. He treasured BoundaryWater canoe trips with brothers and cousins. Other hobbies and pastimes include bike rides, playing ona fast-pitch softball team, playing card games and board games, and bowling. Though he never kissed the Blarney Stone, Jim had the gift for gab. A gregarious red-headed lefty, hewould often walk the dining area at local restaurants during a family dinner outing, making sure to sayhello to everyone he knew, which often were his ex-students.Left to cherish his memory are children Craig Huber, Jon Huber, Andrea (Huber) Dominick and HeidiHuber; granddaughter Lauryn Dominick; brothers Ronald (Wanda) Huber and Warren (Sonia) Huber;sister Audrey Bergstrom; and many beloved others. Jim is preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet; parents; brother Franklin Huber; sisters Alice Dotzlerand Patsy Huber.Memorial service Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. at Easter Lutheran Church, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan.One hour visitation at the church preceding the service. Interment Acacia Cemetery, Eagan. Thememorial service will be live streamed, viewable at this link: https://youtube.com/live/UwiZS0DZvWw?feature=shareIn lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Easter Lutheran Church in Eagan, Feed My Starving Childrenor the Union Gospel Mission. He will be dearly missed by his family.