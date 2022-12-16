James A. Sande

FARIBAULT — James Andrew Sande went to heaven on November 27, 2022 to be with his beloved wife Elvina who passed away on January 13, 2022.
James was born on March 9, 1936, in Kenyon, MN, to Nette (Broin) and Clarence Sande. His Norwegian ancestors began migrating from the Sogne Fjord region of Norway in 1846. After farming for ten years in Boon County, Illinois they moved to Goodhue County, Minnesota to continue farming operations throughout the region. James attended Kenyon Public Schools and was raised with three siblings there. James often boasted how he drove to school at nine years old. Presumably, he walked five miles each way to school before he started driving. In 1957, Jim followed his older brother into the U.S. Army where he served 2 years with the Infantry in Alaska. After the Army, James met the love of his life Elvina Marsolek dancing at the Pla-Mor Ballroom southeast of Kenyon.
James began his close to 60 year marriage to Elvina on May 5, 1962. James and Elvina moved from Kenyon to Faribault, MN, where they raised their three boys. James was an exceptional father, husband and charmed treat-giver. He always had several lifesaver mints in his pocket to offer the ladies when on his daily walks or while on his garage sale scrambles. He loved to put a smile on peoples face with his quick witted humor.
James spent several decades working at 7-Up Bottling. After retiring there, he enjoyed bartending at the Veterans of Foreign War Lounge and Hall in Faribault.
James was preceded in death by his loving wife, both parents; older brother Clarence Edgar Sande Jr; older sister Corene Elaine Luger (Orm); and daughter in-law Renae Arzadon (Deland). He is survived by his sister Darlene Marjean Mallan (Richard) of Red Wing Minnesota; son Drew Sande (Colleen) of Norfolk Virginia and granddaughter Christina Sande of Berlin Germany; son Desmond Sande (Terry) and step-granddaughters Angie, Allie, Jamie, Katie, Bethany; son Deland Sande; and nieces and nephews, David, Jeanie, Jeffery, Lance, Patricia, Craig, Richard, Mark, Robin, Randal, Korie, Karla, Cynthia, Stephen, Dana and Douglas.
A service will take place at Holden Lutheran Cemetery in Kenyon, MN at a future date.
