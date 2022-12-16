Jacob 'Jake' Spinler

MEDFORD — Jake Spinler, lifelong resident of Steele County, died December 15, 2022 at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be December 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Christ the King Church in Medford. Friends may greet the family from 4-6:30 PM December 20, 2022, at Medford Funeral Home, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue Monday from 10:00 - 10:50 AM at Medford Funeral Home, followed by a procession to the church. Burial will follow the Mass at Resurrection Cemetery in Medford with military rites by the Steele County Funeral Unit.
Jake was born February 25, 1931 in Medford Township, the son of Fred and Frances (Pester) Spinler. He attended country school in Merton Township. He was drafted into the United States Army, serving our country from 1952 to 1954 in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Juliana Kubat on August 10, 1957, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. The couple made their home in Merton Township where they raised three daughters. Jake was a farmer for all his working life, retiring from farming in 1997. Jake continued to do custom combining and helping neighbors work the land in the fall and the spring.
Jake was a member of the V.F.W, American Legion in Owatonna, Knights of Columbus in Medford, and the Grandfather's Club. Life interests include traveling, fishing, and playing cards in a card club. He enjoyed going on a wheat run, driving a combine from Texas to Montana.
Jake is survived by his wife of 65 years, Julie; daughters Janet Springer, Judy (James) Brady and Jerine (Dan) Plaisance; grandchildren Elizabeth (Abe) Kasper, Kelsey (Steven) Pfeifer, Rachel (Jon) Gasner, Janine (Tony Eliason) Brady, Jennifer Brady, Jessica (Eric) Weegman, and Jordan Brady; and great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include siblings Margie Ryg, Mildred Ehrich, and Tom (Ruth) Spinler; and many nieces, nephews and relatives.
Jake was preceded in death by his parents, sister Franie Mullenbach, son -in-law Ed Springer, and granddaughter Hannah Plaisance.