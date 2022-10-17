PHOENIX — Jack David Steward, 66, passed away in the early morning hours of July 19, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Much like an Egyptian pharaoh, his faithful dog Macy joined him shortly after his passing.
Jack, son to Dale and Dorothy (Lennard) Steward, was born in Phoenix on November 20, 1955. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1980 with a degree in Elementary Education. After graduation, he moved to Faribault, Minnesota with a family of his own. In later years, Jack was employed at Our Circle of Friends, an assisted living facility, where he made lifelong friends with the clients and staff. Upon retiring, he moved back to Phoenix.
In 2008, Jack was given the gift of a heart transplant, thus providing him with an additional 14 years of life. This gift allowed him to meet his grandchildren, adopt Macy, visit New York City, and to continue his UFO research.
He was a member of many radio control and model airplane organizations including Rice County RC Flyers, Sun Valley Flyers, and the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He will be remembered for his intense level of craftsmanship and attention to detail, even at the smallest of scales. Jack’s airplanes netted an impressive amount of trophies and he modeled right until the very end, never planning to stop thanks to an endless number of kits waiting to be built in his home garage.
Also an avid musician, he played both the saxophone and the guitar in various concert and rock bands throughout his life.
Jack is survived by his partner Theresa, son Caley and his partner Sophie, daughter Molly, son-in-law Erik, granddaughters Alice and Ingrid. He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy, father Dale and older brother Lenny. As well as his very good boy, his dog Sparky.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 10am-1pm at the River Bend Nature Center at 1000 Rustad Road, Faribault, MN. We welcome you to come share your love and your stories of Jack’s truly incredible life.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Steward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.