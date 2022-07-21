J Patrick Cashin

BLOOMINGTON — J Patrick Cashin passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 84. Pat was born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Faribault, MN, the son of Joseph and Clara (Hennek) Cashin. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School, Faribault, and St. Mary's College, Winona, MN. He went on to obtain a law degree from the University of Notre Dame. After law school, he returned to MN and became a lawyer for SuperValu. While attending a Catholic Alumni Club gathering in Indiana with close friends, he met his future wife, Charlotte Hagan. They married on Oct. 22, 1966, in Louisville, KY.

