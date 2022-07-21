BLOOMINGTON — J Patrick Cashin passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 84. Pat was born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Faribault, MN, the son of Joseph and Clara (Hennek) Cashin. He graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School, Faribault, and St. Mary's College, Winona, MN. He went on to obtain a law degree from the University of Notre Dame. After law school, he returned to MN and became a lawyer for SuperValu. While attending a Catholic Alumni Club gathering in Indiana with close friends, he met his future wife, Charlotte Hagan. They married on Oct. 22, 1966, in Louisville, KY.
Pat was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a kind disposition and a witty sense of humor. He lived his life as a man of faith and integrity. As a member of Christ the King Parish, he gave the gift of service by volunteering with many organizations and was intentional about how he could help those in need. Pat was an avid gardener, growing an extensive vegetable garden at the family property in Wisconsin—known to family and friends as simply "the farm"—and tending to his personal greenhouse at their home in Minneapolis. He also enjoyed Scouting, serving as an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 89, Minneapolis, and took his family on an extensive western U.S. vacation to attend a Scouting conference at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. Pat loved history, genealogy, and his Irish heritage and traveled to Ireland with his wife in 1991 to explore his roots.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents Joseph F. Cashin and Clara A. Cashin (Hennek), infant daughter Mary Joyce, and brothers Donald, Robert, and James. He is survived by his wife Charlotte; children Sean (Laurie) Cashin, Tim Cashin, Amy (David) Oppegaard, and Erin (Richard) DiPrima; grandchildren Ryan, Jake, and Finn Oppegaard, Benjamin and Clara Cashin, Sophie, William, and Lydia Cashin, Michael, Johnny, Maria, Anna, and Julia DiPrima; sister-in-laws Donna Cashin of Faribault and Mary Cashin of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
We want to thank Pat's caregivers, Carter's Care, for their nurturing care and companionship these past few months.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 11th at the Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis with visitation beginning at 10:00. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN.
