FARIBAULT — Isabella "Liz" Broder, age 97 of Faribault, died on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at The Emeralds at Faribault.

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Sunday, July 9, 2023
2:00PM-4:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Jul 10
Service
Monday, July 10, 2023
2:00PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church - Elysian
200 N.W. Park Avenue
Elysian, MN 56028
Jul 10
Visitation
Monday, July 10, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church - Elysian
200 N.W. Park Avenue
Elysian, MN 56028
