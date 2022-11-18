OWATONNA — Irma Bertha Hacmac, 91, of Owatonna, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Redeemer Health Care Facility in Minneapolis.

To send flowers to the family of Irma Hacmac, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Monday, November 21, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Michaelson Funeral Home - Owatonna
1930 Austin Road
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 22
Visitation
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran
2500 - 7th Avenue NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
11:00AM
Good Shepherd Lutheran
2500 - 7th Avenue NE
Owatonna, MN 55060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments