OWATONNA — Irma Bertha Hacmac, 91, of Owatonna, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Redeemer Health Care Facility in Minneapolis.
She was born October 21, 1931 in Owatonna, to Albert and Elsie (Schley) Fritze. Irma grew up in and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1949. She married Richard Hacmac on July 1st, 1951 in Owatonna. Irma worked on their farm with Dick as pork and egg farmers.
Irma was an outstanding member of Good Shepherd Lutheran church for over 30 years, is a founding member of the Owatonna Naturalist Committee, supporting member of the Steele County Exchange Club, Leaders of Citizens of Tomorrow 4-H Club and member of the Worthwhile Club. She loved to cook and sew, tend to her garden and yard, and attend auctions with Dick.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy (and Craig) Edwards of Worthington, Mary Sund of Bloomington, Kristen (and James) Vipond of Chaska; grandchildren, Susan (and Tim) Hansberger, Jack (and Lindy) Edwards, Marcus and Andrew Sund, Rachel Vipond, and Jacob ( and Kourtney) Vipond; great-grandchildren Eli and Evan Hansberger; sister, Elaine (and Robert) Erb; sisters-in-law, Katie Gage, and Betty Epland-Fritze-Johnson; exchange student Karen(and Rob )Hoek.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Hacmac; parents, Albert and Elsie Fritze; son, Mark Hacmac; brothers, Delmar Fritze, Milton Fritze; sister, Eleanor Haugen.
Visitation will be at Michaelson Funeral Home on Monday, November 21, 2022 from 4PM to 7PM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 11AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with The Reverend Greg Schlicker officiating. Interment will be in the Steele Center Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to a cause of the donors choosing.
