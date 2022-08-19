Irene C. Miller

FARIBAULT — Irene Catherine Miller died peacefully on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 86.
She was born on November 27, 1935 in Shieldsville, Minnesota to Edward and Catherine (Mahoney) Brown and was the 8th of 9---youngest until that pesky Harry came along.
Irene graduated from Bethlehem Academy High School in 1953. In 1954 she married Richard (Dick) Miller and together they had 9 daughters.
Irene and Dick divorced when the kids were grown and later she met Ron Lurken with whom she shared a love of dancing and warm-weather winters for over 20 years.
For many years, as the kids were growing, Irene would get dinner on the table and then go wait tables at the Evergreen Knoll Supper Club. Later she owned and operated The Snack Shop in the Faribault West Mall where she got to gab with everyone and feed them at the same time. "Irene Heaven" would've been a more appropriate name.
Irene's sense of humor and teasing will be sadly missed by her (many, many) nieces and nephews. She would never let them forget that they were at least 50% and that she was, very proudly, 100% Irish.
She was preceded in death by her beloved grandson Chandler Webber and step-grandson Andrew Bongers, her parents, siblings, Helen Kaderlik, Don Brown, Ralph Brown, Richard (Sam) Brown, Cyril Brown and Dorothy Touchstone, sisters-in-law/dear friends, Belva Brown and Patricia Brown and longtime sweetheart Ron Lurken.
Irene is survived by her sister Stella (Rose Marie) Brown and brother Harry (LaNaya) Brown and daughters, Sara Miller, Jayne (Roger) Bongers, and their kids, Maureen Jasculca, Kelly Songstad and Ali Bossman; Kim (Don Koslik) Rey and kids, Lindsay Crosby and Lauren Rey; Ann (Tony Dates) Miller Dates and kids, Kemi Adeyemi and Alex Peterson; Nancy (Tim Quinnell) Miller and kids Catherine, Joe, Martha and Anna Polacek; Cathy (Ed) Pollard and kids Kendall and Cameron Pollard; Mary Jo (Shane) Wiechmann and Steve Wiechmann; Patty (David McKee) Miller and Nora Selly Daum; Joanie (Mike Healey) Miller and Cole Miller.
Irene is also survived by great grandchildren, Charlotte, Ariella, Elliana, Cece, Evie, Harrison, Ruby, Hank, Vivian, Georgia, Mickey, Xander, Nixon, Knox, Harrison, Mathilda and Liam.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault with Bernadette Tatge, Pastoral Minister at Divine Mercy Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be held at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Shieldsville, MN
Visitation will be held at the Parker Kohl Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
