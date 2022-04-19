FARIBAULT — Inez R. Bjorklund, age 86, died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at New Perspectives Senior Living, Faribault.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, with the Reverend Paul Rieger, Pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Inez R. was born on October 23, 1935, to George and Emma Wilhelmine (Spitzack) Kern in Faribault. She attended Faribault High School and married the love of her life, Arthur Bjorklund, on December 3, 1955, in Faribault. They enjoyed 60 years of wedded bliss before Art preceded her in death in December of 2015. She enjoyed walking, swimming, and aqua aerobics. She loved a good crossword puzzle, word game and solitaire.
She is survived by three sons, Gregg of Medford, Gary of Faribault, and David (JoAnn) Bjorklund of Canal Winchester, OH; four grandchildren, Jessica (Albert) Fisher, Jennifer (Kraig) Wurst, Jacob Bjorklund (Morgan Marie) and Caden Bjorklund; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and siblings, Audrey Inman, Elta, Robert and David Kern.
Inez's sons would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at New Perspectives Senior Living for their care of Inez.