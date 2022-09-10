KILKENNY — INA MAE FISCHER, age 90, of Kilkenny, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.
Ina Mae was born on April 29, 1932, in Cleveland, Minnesota to Charles and Etta (McFadden) Flowers. She received her education at Cleveland Public Schools. Ina Mae was united in marriage to Frank Richard Fischer on January 29, 1948, in Cleveland. Together they made their home on a farm outside of Kilkenny where she lived for 60 years. Ina and Frank shared 20 years of marriage before Frank passed away on March 6, 1969.
Ina Mae worked various jobs throughout her life. Most notably she worked at Munsingwear in Montgomery, Kelso Malia Assisted Living in Faribault, Lake Shore Supper Club in Waseca and at the Waterville Care Center for 20 years. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, gardening both flowers and vegetables and canning her produce. Ina Mae was a member of Spirit of Life Church in New Prague.
Ina Mae is survived by her children: Jennifer (Jerry) Lageson of Faribault, Bonnie Welch of Le Center, Connie Fischer of Minnesota, and Scott (Catherine) Fischer of Kilkenny; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one brother, David (LaDona) Flowers; brother-in-law, Phillip Borgmeier; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Daniel; siblings: Howard Flowers, Pauline Graham, Francis Flowers, Charles Flowers, Richard Flowers, Mary Becker, and Margie Borgmeier; son-in-law, Roger Welch.
Funeral Service will be 12:00 PM on Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service. Interment will be in Sakatah Cemetery in Waterville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of the service at the funeral chapel on Friday.
