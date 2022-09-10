Ina Mae Fischer

KILKENNY — INA MAE FISCHER, age 90, of Kilkenny, died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Allina Health Faribault Medical Center.

Service information

Sep 16
Visitation
Friday, September 16, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Waterville Chapel
401 W. Main Street
Waterville, MN 56096
Sep 16
Funeral Service
Friday, September 16, 2022
12:00PM
Waterville Chapel
401 W. Main Street
Waterville, MN 56096
