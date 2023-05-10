FARIBAULT — Hubert V. Cloeter, 93, formerly of Faribault, died May 5, 2023 at Fairview Southdale Hospital after a brief illness.

Service information

May 16
Service
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
2:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
530 4th Street N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
May 15
Visitation
Monday, May 15, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
May 16
Visitation
Tuesday, May 16, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
530 4th Street N.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
