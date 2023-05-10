FARIBAULT — Hubert V. Cloeter, 93, formerly of Faribault, died May 5, 2023 at Fairview Southdale Hospital after a brief illness.
Hub was born May 23, 1929 in Akron, Colorado, the fifth of eight children of Reverend Richard and Martha Cloeter. He spent his formative years in Waterville, MN; at the age of 14, Hub waved goodbye to the family homestead and began his freshman year of high school in St. Paul at what was then Concordia Academy (now Concordia College). Upon graduation, Hub attended Concordia College in Nebraska for music education. Along with the notice and honors Hub's vocal, organ, and conducting skills accumulated, Hub was a gifted athlete, receiving recognition and awards for his basketball and baseball skills in both high school and college.
Hub received his Master of Music degree from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois in 1958. Hub served as church Music Director as well as grade-school teacher for over 40 years in Lutheran congregations in Illinois, Missouri, and Minnesota.
Hub met future wife, Diane Tomaich, when she joined the teaching staff at Our Saviors Lutheran in Chicago. Hub and Diane shared a strong Christian faith and dedication to the mission of the church. They enjoyed the musical theater (as audience or performers), outings with the church's young adult social league, Cubs games, the Dave Brubeck quartet, and comedians Nichols and May. They married in 1963, and had four children - Timothy, Rebecca, Melinda, and Lisa.
Hub cherished his role as grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Nothing was so enjoyable to him as the times he and Diane took a toddler grandchild out to the country to see farm animals, or to the Faribault Community Center to chase a ball in the gym. Tiny infant grandchildren would be cradled in Hub's lap between his elbows as he played the piano, their eyes wide, wide open, mesmerized by the black and white keys and the sound enveloping them. The tradition continued through their toddler years, when a grandchild made his or her way over to the piano to improvise with their own little fingers as "Papa" played, creating an impromptu "jam session", to Hub's delight. Hub was an exuberant participant in the lives of his grandchildren, regularly making the hour drive to and from Faribault with Diane to attend school concerts, sports events, plays, and graduations.
At each stage in his grandchildren's lives, Hub inquired about their interests, their health, their new experiences, their perspectives. While his attention and love flowed freely and abundantly to his children and grandchildren, his most important offering was sharing the message of God's love and salvation through Jesus Christ.
Hub is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diane (nee Tomaich); son, Tim, of Bowling Green, OH; daughters Becky Johnson (Jeff), Mindy Mennicke (Phil), and Lisa McCulloch (Tom), all of Minneapolis. Additionally survived by his grandchildren: granddaughter Amalia Cloeter, and grandsons Aaron and Kaj Johnson, Jackson and James Mennicke, and Connor and Quinn McCulloch.
Hub is also survived by sister Victoria (Don) Langewisch, and sister-in-law, Judith Cloeter.
Hub was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Martha; brothers Ottomar (Elsie), Waldo (Mildred, Elizabeth), Martin (Dorothy), and Edwin; sisters Paula (Rudolph) Jonke and Lorna (Myron) Vogt. Hub was also preceded in death by Diane's parents, Paul and Anne Tomaich.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on May 16, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be on May 15, 2023 at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guestbook.