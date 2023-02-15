FARIBAULT — Helen Nusbaum, age 100, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at her home.
Helen Irene was born on August 28, 1922, in Faribault, to Frederick and Alma (Weber) Morrissey. She was united in marriage to Stanley Paul Nusbaum on June 24, 1941, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Faribault. In 2016 they celebrated their 75th Anniversary. Together Helen and Stanley farmed and had a successful Pioneer Seed Distributorship. Helen enjoyed gardening, playing cards, and was a great cook and entertainer. In her later years she knitted many prayer shawls. Helen had a great Irish wit and sense of humor. She had a great love for her family and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Irene Henke, Gerald Nusbaum (Marie), and Donna Keele (Maxey); grandchildren, Alan Henke (Susan), Andrew Henke (Renee), Pamela Keele, and Lisa Bunnell (Adam); great grandchildren, Sofia, Ariana, and Rye Henke, Nicholas and Victoria Henke, Braxton Keele, and Ellie, Laura, and Sam Bunnell; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; parents, Frederick and Alma; and two children, baby boy Nusbaum and Dennis Michael Nusbaum.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 139 Mercy Drive, Faribault. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Calvary Cemetery in Faribault.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online condolences and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
To send flowers to the family of Helen Nusbaum, please visit Tribute Store.