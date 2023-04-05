FARIBAULT — Helen E. Truax, age 93, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, following an extended illness.
FARIBAULT — Helen E. Truax, age 93, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, following an extended illness.
Helen Elaine was born on February 5, 1930, in Faribault, MN, to William and Ruth (Young) Mapes. She graduated from Faribault High School with the class of 1947. Helen was married to Gilbert Truax at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour on June 25, 1949. She dedicated herself in many ways at the Cathedral, being active in the Guild of the Good Shepherd, teaching weekday and Sunday school, and sang in the church choir. Helen was one of the founder members of the Lenten Soup Luncheons and also served on Lay Pastoral and Eucharistic teams for 12 years. Helen sang in the Faribault Community Choir and was a charter member of Sweet Adelines. She and Gil were members of the Wally Byam Caravan Club, Minnesota Unit, with Helen serving as corresponding secretary for many years. She enjoyed music, traveling, playing cards, reading, cooking, fishing, dancing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Gilbert Truax; children, Janet Freeman, Thomas (Mary) Truax, Gary Truax (Russell Faltersack), and Gregory (Rhonda) Truax; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 20 great great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth; son, Charles Truax; granddaughter, Jenny Truax Erickson; brother, Donald (Althea) Mapes; a brother in infancy, Walter Curtis Mapes; and son-in-law, Eugene Freeman.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior, 515 2nd Ave. NW, Faribault. Interment will be at the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Faribault.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be designated to the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in memory of Helen.
Arrangements are with the Parker Kohl Funeral Home of Faribault. For online tributes and further information, please visit ParkerKohlFH.com
