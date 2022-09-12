Harriet Jane Berghoff

FARIBAULT — Harriet Jane (Heyer) Berghoff was born in Faribault on August 9, 1928. She passed away on September 9th at Milestone Senior Living Center.
Funeral services will held at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Faribault on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Charles Keogh will officiate. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Harriet grew up in the North End of Faribault near the Woolen Mills. She was the 5th of 14 children born to Otto and Elsa (Leider) Heyer. She was baptized and attended Trinity Lutheran Church her entire life. She attended Trinity Lutheran school and graduated from Faribault Senior HS Class of 1947. She was a lifelong and active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church. She served on many committees at Trinity and worked on the design of the new church that was built in 1989.
She met Donald J. Berghoff after he returned from World War II, having served as a Navy Seabee, they married on September 25, 1948. They had seven children which led to a very busy life. Harriet worked at Ochs Department Store, The State Hospital, Buckeye Manor and for many years at JC Penney's. She served on the Garfield School PTA and she was a room mother many times, she also served in local and state PTA programs. She was active with the American Legion and offered Poppies in honor of our veterans for many years. She was a fixture for many years serving as an election judge.
Family was very important to Harriet and the large family gathered for holidays and family birthdays, especially enjoying the 4th of July at Alexander Park. She loved playing cards with her family and friends gathered many evenings for games of cribbage and 500.
Harriet is survived by her daughter, Chrysandra (John) Fotenos, of Colorado Springs, CO and their children, Amara (Dan) Comeau, great grandsons Nick and Trace; daughter-in-law, Tabatha, great-grandchildren, Marcus, Drew and Melina; Alyssia (Gabe) Jackson, great grandson, D'Angelo; son, Donald (Jane) Berghoff, Jr. of Faribault and their children, Thomas and Toni; David (Cory) Berghoff of Palm Springs, CA, and their daughter, Jennifer (John) Stowe, great grandchildren, Anna and Grace; son, Joseph (Caitlin) Berghoff of New York and great granddaughter, Willow; son, Mark Berghoff of Faribault; and son, Todd Berghoff of Buffalo; her sister, Karen Murphy; sister-in-law, Diane Heyer along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald in August 1995; son, Steven in April 1995; son, Dean in December 2020; grandson, Alexander Fotenos in April 2020; infant great grandson, Ryan Comeau; sisters, Adeline Ballenthin, Eleanor Casey-Johnson, Dorothy Rodamaker, Janet Ebert and one sister in infancy; brothers Roger, Harland, Darrell, Robert, Marvin, Gerald and David and many brothers and sisters-in law.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Trinity Radio Club or the Faribault Lutheran School Scholarship Fund.
