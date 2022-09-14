Harold Bonde

NERSTRAND — Harold John Bonde, age 94, of Nerstrand, passed away on September 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, Nerstrand with visitation one hour prior to service with The Reverend Mike Ahrens officiating. Interment will be at Valley Grove Cemetery, Nerstrand. Veterans Military Rites provided by Rice County Central Veterans.
Harold John Bonde was born on August 29, 1928, at St. Lucas Deaconess hospital in Faribault to Oscar and Clara (Severson) Bonde. He was baptized and confirmed at Valley Grove Church. He attended Nerstrand School for 8 years and graduated from Faribault High School in 1947. Harold then farmed with his parents and was inducted on April 28, 1953, into the 95th Army band in Augusta, Georgia. On October 10, 1953, he married Anne Sathrum. After service he returned to the family farm with his brother Earl, there he and Anne raised 5 children.
He was involved with Rice County Pork Producers as an officer, Board of Directors at Kenyon Country Club, President of Grace Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school. Harold sold insurance for Wheeling Mutual Insurance which he was president of for 20 years.
He enjoyed wintering in Arizona and other travels and was an avid golfer and had a hole-in-one twice. Harold loved playing cards and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities.
Harold is survived by his wife, Anne; children, Gary (and Carol) Bonde, Sue (and Tom) Trnka, Sandra (and Arthur) Sharot, John (and Carmen) Bonde; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and sister, Helen (and Richard) Lodmill; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Bonde and Alpha Sathrum.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Bonde; parents, Oscar and Clara Bonde; sister, Alice Stenbakken and brothers, Earl and Robert Bonde.
