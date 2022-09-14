Harold Bonde

NERSTRAND — Harold John Bonde, age 94, of Nerstrand, passed away on September 13, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.

Service information

Sep 19
Visitation
Monday, September 19, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Boldt Funeral Home
300 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Sep 20
Visitation
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
9:30AM-10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
305 1st St. S.
Nerstrand, MN 55053
Sep 20
Service
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
10:30AM
Grace Lutheran Church
305 1st St. S.
Nerstrand, MN 55053
