FARIBAULT — Harlow "Butch" Hanson, age 75, of Faribault, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester.
Memorial services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 2 PM. Visitation is one hour before the service.
Interment will be at Minneola Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Wanamingo at a later date.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Harlow Clarence Hanson was born during a snowstorm to Inga (Paulsen) & Harlow Hanson on November 8, 1947. He grew up in the Heron Lake/Westbrook, Minnesota area with his parents and sister Susan. As a child Harlow loved to shadow his father doing farmwork. During this time, he somehow acquired the nickname, "Butch" which stayed with him all his life. Church involvement was of high value to his family, where they were long-term members Heron Lake Evangelical Lutheran Church. During his high school years, Harlow was a church and school custodian, saving his earnings for college.
Butch devoted his life to education. He attended Mankato State University, earning a bachelor's degree in math, then a masters and specialist degree in Educational Leadership, accomplished while working full time. He began his teaching career in West Concord, where he met his wife, Jean Malueg. After teaching one year, he was drafted and served at the U.S. Army, stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Maryland.
Jean and Harlow were married on June 12, 1971. Daughters Sarah and Laura completed their family. The family moved to Mankato where Butch served as instructor of computer data for schools. The family moved to Fairmont, MN. where Butch was Business Manager for the Fairmont School District. Later he was Superintendent of schools.
Harlow was an outgoing person who loved a cup of coffee and good conversation with people of all ages. He was an avid cribbage player and a dedicated student and teacher of the Bible. Harlow was a gentle man of faith, integrity, peace and love. He will forever be in our hearts.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; daughter, Laura (and Ben) Craft; five grandchildren, Hailey, Michael, Anna, Maren and Stefan; son in law, Dr. Dan Nietz; one sister, Susan Ferguson; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Inga and Harlow; his daughter, Pastor Sarah Nietz; parents-in-law, Irwin and Luella Malueg; aunts, uncles and cousins.
