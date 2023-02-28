Harlow Butch Hanson

FARIBAULT — Harlow "Butch" Hanson, age 75, of Faribault, died on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital, Rochester.

Service information

Mar 4
Visitation
Saturday, March 4, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Mar 4
Service
Saturday, March 4, 2023
2:00PM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
