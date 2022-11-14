...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
FARIBAULT — Gloria Jean Stewart, age 82, of Faribault, peacefully passed away on November 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Private services will be held for the family.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Gloria, the daughter of Fred and Lucy (Nagle) Thompson was born on March 18, 1940, Waterloo, Iowa.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Bob Stewart of 46 years; sons, Jerry (Sylvia) Vroman, Thom (Linda) Vroman, Don (Julia) Gates, Dan (Kendra) Stewart; and one daughter-in-law, Jean Vroman; many grandchildren; one brother, Dudley (Linda) Thompson; and friends.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Terry and David Vroman.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.