Gloria Ann Raesly

FARIBAULT — Gloria Ann (Duffy) Raesly, age 85, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022, following an extended illness.

Service information

Dec 3
Visitation
Saturday, December 3, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
