NORTHFIELD — Glen Kispert, age 94 of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, September 4, 2023. Glen LeRoy Kispert was born June 5, 1929, in Kenyon, Minnesota, to Roy and Gertrude (Hildebrandt) Kispert. He graduated from Kenyon High School in 1947 and joined the U.S. Army, serving at Fort Riley, Kansas, and Fort Hood, Texas. Glen met Marlene Boyd while roller skating at the Nerstrand roller rink. They were married on February 23, 1952 at Salem Evangelical United Brethren Church in Farmington. After marriage they made their home in Kenyon and Dodge Center before moving to Northfield in 1969. Glen worked at Kenyon Municipal Power for 8 years and Northern States Power for over 28 years. He retired in 1992. Glen was a faith-filled member of the Northfield United Methodist Church, the Northfield Masonic Lodge and other community groups. Glen had many hobbies that kept him busy. He loved woodworking and building things for other people. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and enjoyed traveling with Marlene. Every summer their prosperous garden provided vegetables for many friends and family members. Glen was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was always available to lend a hand, watch grandchildren's activities or just go out to eat. Survivors include his children Gary (Sandy) of Finlayson, Cheryl (Tom) Kranz of Eagan, Scott (Karin) of Burnsville; his grandchildren Hannah Kranz, Emma Kranz, Alison (Garth) Askegaard and Kyle Kispert; his sisters-in-law, Donna Paulsen, Beverly Boyd, LaDonna Boyd; and his beloved sisters, Marlene (Norve) Floren and Gloria Pettipiece.