FARIBAULT — Geraldine "Geri" Komarek, age 88, of Faribault, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are being completed by Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Geraldine Bessie, the daughter of George and Millie (Simon) Pomije, was born in Montgomery on April 9, 1934. After graduating from high school, Geri was united in marriage to Dr. P. John "Doc" Komarek on June 16, 1954, in Montgomery. Doc preceded her in death in 2013. Geri was a homemaker, bookkeeper for Doc's veterinary clinic and a Wal-Mart service desk employee for more than 23 years.
Survivors include her children, Linda Hansen of Faribault, Cheryl (and Mark) LaCroix of Norman, OK, Scott (and Connie) Komarek of Montgomery and Brad (and Sharon) Komarek of Shakopee; grandchildren, Jason (and Brooke) Wells, Josh (and Brittany) Wells, Jordan (and Taylor) Hansen, Lindsay (and Theron Brown) LaCroix, Corey Wright, Becky (and Ryan) O'Leary, and Liz Komarek; great grandchildren, Cody Mensing, Hunter and Jada Wells, Brooks and Barrett Hansen and Maverick and Aurora O'Leary; brother, George Jr. "Sonny" (and Betty) Pomije; sisters in law, Helen Pomije and Mary (and Jim) Kalina; other relatives and friends.
Geri was preceded in death by her parents, George and Millie Pomije; husband, P. John Komarek; brother, Donald Pomije; and son in law, Randy Hansen.
Memorials are preferred to Faribault Senior Living.
