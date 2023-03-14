Geraldine Geri Ableman

FARIBAULT — Geraldine "Geri" Ableman, age 89, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with her family at her side.

To send flowers to the family of Geraldine "Geri" Ableman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Saturday, March 18, 2023
9:00AM-10:30AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 18
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 18, 2023
10:30AM
Divine Mercy Catholic Church
139 Mercy Drive
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.
Mar 18
Interment
Saturday, March 18, 2023
11:45AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments