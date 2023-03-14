FARIBAULT — Geraldine "Geri" Ableman, age 89, of Faribault, MN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with her family at her side.
Geraldine Ann "Toots" Hanegraaf, the daughter of John and Anna (Fischer) Hanegraaf was born on July 12, 1933 at their family home in Wells Township, Rice County, MN. She attended Country School District 92 through the 6th Grade then attended Immaculate Conception through the 8th Grade. Geri graduated with the class of 1951 from Bethlehem Academy High School. On June 21, 1952 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norman L. Ableman in the chapel of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Norman preceded her in death on September 1, 2004. They had over 52 good years together. Geri was raised in a big family of nine siblings and together she and Norm also raised a big family of seven children, Debra, Linda, Daniel, Janelle, David and Vickie and also a baby boy, Lawrence John who passed away in 1962. Geri was the youngest and last of nine siblings and she loved to talk about her brothers and sisters.
When they were first married, Norm and Geri started a lunch wagon and offered coffee and fast food for people at auctions. She also worked as a waitress at the Chandelier Room, TMR and was a Home Health Aide for Rice County for many years and loved visiting with the people she would help. Geri was proud to belong to Divine Mercy Catholic Church, the CCW and was a Eucharistic Minister for the homebound and at nursing homes. She loved to make prayer shawls and take hours at the Adoration Chapel and tried to say yes whenever she was asked to help out. She was a member of the American Legion Post 43 Ladies Auxiliary, and the Faribault Aerie 1460 Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and was president of the retired Eagles activity club for three years.
She is survived by her children, Debra Meinke (Joel Krass) of Medford, MN, Linda Edmunds of Medford, MN, Dan Ableman, Janelle (Kevin) Beucler, David Ableman and Vickie Kalow, all of Faribault, MN; by 16 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman Ableman, her son, Larry, her great grandchildren, Danny and Mica Johnson, her father and mother-in-law, Lawrence "Tiny" and Inga (Hanson) Ableman, her siblings, Dorothy (Carl) Lyons, Evelyn Hanegraaf, Amalda (John) Karl, Lucille (Jim) Berghoff, LaVern (Kenny) Thielbar, Lorraine (Pete) Zabel, Tom Hanegraaf and Dan Hanegraaf and by her in-laws, Leonard Ableman and Gertrude Langer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Divine Mercy Catholic Church, with Fr. Clayton Forner officiating. Interment will be held at the Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.
Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the Faribault Hospice Foundation or the American Cancer Society in memory of Geri.
Arrangements are being completed by the Parker Kohl Funeral Home & Crematory of Faribault.
