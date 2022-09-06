Gerald Kolb

DUNDAS — Jerry Kolb, 84, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, peacefully at home.
Gerald Lee Kolb was born on June 5, 1938, in Dundas to Frank and Hazel (Welch) Kolb. He attended school in Dundas through the sixth grade and graduated from Northfield High School. Jerry started working right away. He bought a milk route and worked at McQuays in the afternoon. On November 21, 1959, Jerry was united in marriage to Marlys Drentlaw. They later divorced after having three children. In 1960 he joined the Army and was honorable discharged in 1962. Jerry returned to Dundas and was employed at Sheldahl. He later started working for Budreau Transfer at night and would drive bus during the day. Jerry did not let any grass grow under his feet and started his career in construction in 1973 with MA Mortenson. He worked there until retiring in 1993.
Family was important to Jerry, and he loved them very much. He was a hard worker and gracious to those around him. Jerry was a member of the Dundas Fire Department, a good neighbor and a special part of many lives.
Jerry is survived by his children, Lynall (Mike) Malecha of Northfield, Wade (Bonnie) Kolb of Dundas, and Corinne (Charlie) Legare of Northfield; grandchildren, Anna (Justin) Wagner, Alexandra (Nick) Bornhauser, Delton Kolb, Cassidy Kolb, Grant Kolb, Anaiah Legare, and Sophia Legare; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Nolan, Lillian and Brynn; siblings, Bev Smith of Northfield, Donald (Mary) of Northfield, and Paul (Donna) Albers of Faribault; three good dogs, Duke, Gunner, and Buddy; and Tink, the cat. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bonnie.
Visitation will be from 2-5 PM, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Bierman Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Groveland Cemetery in Dundas, followed by interment.
Memorials are preferred to Groveland Cemetery in Dundas.
