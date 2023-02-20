FARIBAULT — Gerald "Jerry" Sherwood, age 96, of Faribault died on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.
Memorial services will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault, on April 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Jeffery Sandgren, officiating. Interment will be at Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault.
A memorial visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are being completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.
Gerald Leigh, the son of Raymond and Anna (Brinckerhoff) Sherwood was born on September 12, 1926, in Middletown, NY. He graduated from Northeastern University, Boston, MA and was employed as a Chemical Engineer by Spaulding -Moss Company in Boston, MA, Direct Reproduction Company, Brooklyn, NY and 3-M Company, St. Paul before his retirement in 1988. He married Karen Strong on September 8, 1979, in Minneapolis and she preceded him in death on April 17, 2015. He enjoyed baseball, bowling and also hiking. He was a former member of the Lions Club, The Masonic Lodge, Travelers Club, Lamplighters and NEZ Fraternity.
He is survived by his children, David (and Shirley) Sherwood of Olathe, KS, Paul (and Badeish) Sherwood of Twin Falls, ID, Deborah (and Mark) Schroeder of Stillwater, Bonnie (and Tom) Schroeder of Wausau, WI, Kim Reeves of St. Paul, Mark Sherwood of Hastings, Lynn (and Randy) Anderson of Richfield and Michael Healy of Monroe, LA; 12 grandchildren, Tim, Jon, Amanda, Jeremy, Melinda, Nathaniel, Dominique, Christina, Cheryl, Derek, Erik and Kristin; 23 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen; mother of his children, Dorothy Sherwood; one grandson in infancy; one son-in-law, Steve Reeves and one brother, Norman (and Betty) Sherwood.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Faribault, Lions Club, Faribault or donor's choice.
