Gerald Jerry Sherwood

FARIBAULT — Gerald "Jerry" Sherwood, age 96, of Faribault died on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Three Links Care Center, Northfield.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald Sherwood, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 15
Visitation
Saturday, April 15, 2023
9:30AM-10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 15
Service
Saturday, April 15, 2023
10:30AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
1207 Prairie Avenue S.W.
Faribault, MN 55021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments