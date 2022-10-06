Gerald Henry Schreiber

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA — Gerald H. Schreiber, age 89, died on October 2, 2022.
A private graveside service will be held on a later date. Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault, is completing arrangements.
Gerald H. Schreiber was born to Wesley and Erna Schreiber in Faribault, Minnesota on April 9, 1933. He was baptized, confirmed and educated at Trinity Lutheran Church. Growing up, Gerald shared his home with his first cousin, Clarence Krenz and his brother, Luverne.
Gerald served in the US Army, stationed in West Germany. Upon discharge, Gerald attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in business. He worked many years as a business consultant for a few consulting firms.
Gerald served on many civic and church committees throughout his life. He dedicated many hours to serving the needs of others.
In the mid 80's, Gerald moved with his wife Sylvia, to Richmond, Virginia. There he enjoyed the many historical facets of the Richmond area. He died in Richmond, Virginia after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; son, David and daughter-in-law, Jane; step daughter, Kim. He is remembered by his grandchildren, Angie, Tony, Clara and Anna; his great grandchildren, Drew and Liam. He was preceded in death by his parents, cousin, Clarence; brother, Luverne and daughter, Debra Stearns.
