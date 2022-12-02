MORRISTOWN — Gerald H. Schwichtenberg, age 88 of Morristown, died Friday, December 2, 2022 at Faribault Senior Living.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, North Morristown, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Juan Palm officiating. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery, North Morristown.
Visitation will be at Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault on Monday, December 5, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. and also at church for one hour prior to the services on Tuesday.
Gerald Henry, the son of Emil and Erna (Melchert) Schwichtenberg, was born July 2, 1934 in Morristown Township. He graduated from Morristown High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army. Gerald married Joanne Ulen on October 13, 1956 in Faribault. He farmed in the North Morristown area and was previously employed with Faribault Foods.
He is survived by four children, Thomas Schwichtenberg of Morristown, Terry (and Cindy) Schwichtenberg of North Morristown, Tammy Schwichtenberg of Faribault, and Tony (and Joyce) Schwichtenberg of Owatonna; grandchildren, Nikkole Schwichtenberg, Lyndsi (and Ryan) Ringel, Prestin Schwichtenberg, Trever Schwichtenberg, Rose (and Anthony) Meschke, Jake Schwichtenberg, Claire Schwichtenberg, Greta Schwichtenberg, Dan (and Jennie) Schwichtenberg, Adam Schwichtenberg and Anna (and Tyler) Nusbaum; great grandchildren, Brecken, Quinn, Ezra, Grahm, Calan, Evyn, Ruby, Colton, June, Georgia and Mireille; one sister, Jernette Filkins of Walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; daughter, Tracy and siblings, Hubert Schwichtenberg and Ione Schulz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.
Visit boldtfuneralhome.com for information and guest book.
