Gerald Anthony Wesley Jr

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.
Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.
Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet
Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and
Nicollet Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.
.Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days,
with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A
few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to
cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days,
with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry
conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a
small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once
the crests occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 898.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 930 AM CDT Monday was 898.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 894.0 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
CLARKRIDGE, AR — Gerald Anthony Wesley Jr of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away April 29, 2023 at his home, surrounded by love. He was born November 24, 1947, in Faribault, MN, the son of Gerald and Deloris (Jensen) Wesley. Many knew him as “Butch” or “Tony,” but more importantly he was called Dad and later Grandpa.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 until 1974 and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, VFW and Marine Corps League. He rode as a longtime member of the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club.
He married the love of his life Monica (Flanery) Mead on May 2, 2009, in Faribault. They blended their families into one, with no labels and a philosophy of “You claim mine and I’ll claim yours, forever.”
Butch loved riding, fishing, football, flowers, gardening, and bossing around family members in the kitchen and garage. His laughter was loud and infectious and he lived life fully and courageously. Heaven became much noisier when he arrived.
Butch is survived by his wife, Monica Wesley of Clarkridge; daughters, Melissa (Terry) Jandro of Faribault, and Amy (James) West of Faribault; son, Matthew (Christal) Wesley of Galena, KS; sister, Gatha (Richard) Mittelsteadt of Waseca; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his faithful service dog Betty Lou, and his ICVMC Brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Erin Mead; brother, Scott and sister, Deborah Wesley.
He was buried Friday, May 5, 2023 in Mountain Home, AR with full military honors. A Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Channel Inn in Warsaw, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Wesley, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.