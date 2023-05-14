Gerald Anthony Wesley Jr

CLARKRIDGE, AR — Gerald Anthony Wesley Jr of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away April 29, 2023 at his home, surrounded by love. He was born November 24, 1947, in Faribault, MN, the son of Gerald and Deloris (Jensen) Wesley. Many knew him as “Butch” or “Tony,” but more importantly he was called Dad and later Grandpa.

