DULUTH — Georgia Marie Maki (nee Hysell), age 90, heard her Savior's loving invitation to join him in eternal happiness on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Nicollet, MN. Father Craig Timmerman will officiate, and burial will follow at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home North Chapel in New Ulm, MN. The visitation will continue from 10-11 am on Thursday at the church in Nicollet.
To leave an online condolence for her family, or to sign the guestbook, go to: www.mvfh.org
Georgia was given as a blessing to Mildred (nee Mattes) and Leland Hysell on August 5, 1932. She grew up in Nicollet, MN; was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul's Catholic Church and graduated from Nicollet High School in 1951.
She married Merlyn Leroy Sandvig in 1957, and was blessed with daughter, Gwenyth Lea (Gwen); son, Larry Merle; and daughter, Kari Lynn. She raised her family in Mankato, MN and worked as a telephone operator for 40 years before retiring. Merlyn passed away in 1990. Georgia married Raymond Alfred Maki in 1996 and lived in Faribault, MN where they enjoyed gardening, fishing and country western dancing. Raymond passed away in 2018.
During the past four years, she enjoyed an active life as a resident of the Benedictine Living Community in Duluth, MN where she attended Mass, sang in the Victory Choir, and participated in many activities. She strongly believed in the power of prayer and we are grateful that she always included her family in her prayers.
Her loved ones greeting her in her heavenly home include her parents, Mildred and Leland Hysell; brother, John Hysell; son, Larry Sandvig; husband, Merlyn Sandvig; and husband, Raymond Maki.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Gwen (Craig) Domas of Duluth, MN; her daughter, Kari (Gordy) Schnobrich of Indian Trail, NC; and her sister, Delores (Richard) Morris of Mankato, MN; six grandchildren; as well as great-grandchildren and other loved ones.
Though she is gone from our lives, countless cherished memories of Georgia will forever stay in the hearts of all who had the privilege of having her in their life. Blessed be her memory.
